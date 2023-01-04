MasterChef India: List of winners, runner-ups from season 1 to 6

Mumbai: Popular cooking reality show MasterChef India is back on the screens with season seven after two years of hiatus. The show airs on Sony TV and also the SonyLIV app. The new season kickstarted on January 2, 2023, and the current judges’ panel include celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

The much-loved cooking competition is based on the Australian reality show ‘MasterChef Australia’. The Hindi version was previously aired on Star Plus and then it got shifted to Sony TV. Season 1 premiered in the year 2010 with actor Akshay Kumar and chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra serving as judges.

As the reality show audience waits to see some interesting episodes with great culinary talents, let’s have a quick look at the winners, runner-up and judges of previous seasons of MasterChef India.

List Of MasterChef India Winners, Runner-Ups, Judges

MasterChef India Season Name Winner Runner-Up Judges 1 Pankaj Bhadouria Jayanandan Bhaskar Akshay Kumar

Kunal Kapur

Ajay Chopra 2 Shipra Khanna Shazia Khan Vikas Khanna

Kunal Kapur

Ajay Chopra 3 Ripudaman Handa Navneet Rastogi Vikas Khanna

Kunal Kapur

Sanjeev Kapoor 4 Nikita Gandhi Neha Deepak Shah Vikas Khanna

Sanjeev Kapoor

Ranveer Brar 5 Kirti Bhoutika Ashima Arora Vikas Khanna

Kunal Kapur

Zorawar Kalra 6 Abhinas Nayak Oindrila Bala Vikas Khanna

Ranveer Brar

Vineet Bhatia

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India 7 and other reality shows