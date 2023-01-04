MasterChef India: List of winners, runner-ups from season 1 to 6

The much-loved cooking competition is based on the Australian reality show 'MasterChef Australia'

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th January 2023 6:17 pm IST
MasterChef India: List of winners, runner-ups from season 1 to 6
MasterChef India (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular cooking reality show MasterChef India is back on the screens with season seven after two years of hiatus. The show airs on Sony TV and also the SonyLIV app. The new season kickstarted on January 2, 2023, and the current judges’ panel include celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

The much-loved cooking competition is based on the Australian reality show ‘MasterChef Australia’. The Hindi version was previously aired on Star Plus and then it got shifted to Sony TV. Season 1 premiered in the year 2010 with actor Akshay Kumar and chefs Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra serving as judges.

As the reality show audience waits to see some interesting episodes with great culinary talents, let’s have a quick look at the winners, runner-up and judges of previous seasons of MasterChef India.

List Of MasterChef India Winners, Runner-Ups, Judges

MasterChef India Season NameWinnerRunner-UpJudges
1Pankaj BhadouriaJayanandan BhaskarAkshay Kumar
Kunal Kapur
Ajay Chopra
2Shipra KhannaShazia KhanVikas Khanna
Kunal Kapur
Ajay Chopra
3Ripudaman HandaNavneet RastogiVikas Khanna
Kunal Kapur
Sanjeev Kapoor
4Nikita GandhiNeha Deepak ShahVikas Khanna
Sanjeev Kapoor
Ranveer Brar
5Kirti BhoutikaAshima AroraVikas Khanna
Kunal Kapur
Zorawar Kalra
6Abhinas NayakOindrila BalaVikas Khanna
Ranveer Brar
Vineet Bhatia

Keep reading Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India 7 and other reality shows

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button