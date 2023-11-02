Mateen Ashraf elected president of MANUU Students Union

Hyderabad: Mateen Ashraf, Scholar of the Department of Urdu, has been elected as the 11th President of Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Students Union (MSU) today (November 2) in the elections held for the academic year 2023-24.

Students voted with enthusiasm at the Indoor Stadium, MANUU Campus, and also at off campuses of the University.

According to Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chief Returning Officer, Nizamuddin, (B. Voc) elected for the post of Vice President, Syed Salman Ali, (MBA) for Secretary, Shugufta Iqbal (Dept. Of CS & IT) for Joint Secretary and Altaf Hussain (M.Com) elected for the post of Treasurer.

The elections were peaceful and students turned up in large numbers for electing their representatives. Out of a total 2373 voters, 84% students cast their votes.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the newly elected office bearers. Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar also extended his warm greetings to the new team.

Prof. Shahida and Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed I Patel were election observers. The investiture ceremony for winners will held on November 08.