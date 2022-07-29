Materials for group I exams distributed among Urdu medium aspirants

Hyderabad: The department of minority affairs prepared and distributed the Urdu syllabus among those Urdu medium aspirants wishing to participate in Public Service Commission exams.

The public service commission has decided to hold group I and other exams in the Urdu language as well.

Though the date has not been announced for group I exams, the coaching for the minority candidates has been started in Hyderabad and other districts in Urdu and English.

In Hyderabad in “Urdu Centers” and minorities Study Circle, about 150 minority candidates are getting coaching in Urdu. There is separate coaching for minority candidates in English.

In order to increase minority candidates in group 1 and other service exams, 9 subjects were covered in the form of three books.

It is to be noted that the state Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Secretary Minority Welfare Ahmed Nadeem. State Government advisor AK Khan, Director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim and other officials reviewed the Urdu syllabus.

The responsibility of preparing the Urdu syllabus was given to the secretary Board of Intermediate Syed Omar Jalil and Prof SA Shakur. Services of expert educationists and translators were availed and in a span of one and half month the Urdu syllabus was completed.

The first book contains general knowledge concerning recent incidents, Science and Technology and environmental issues. The second book will contain subjects related to Telangana society, culture, literature, and geography as well as the welfare schemes of the Telangana government and international relations.

The third syllabus book will contain subjects concerning the Indian civilization, culture and Indian Constitution, government policies, the country’s socio-economic progress, etc.

The Urdu syllabus was prepared by the Department of Minority Affairs in cooperation with Telangana Urdu Academy.

These books were printed through the Telugu Academy printing press.

The Minority Welfare director Shahnawaz Qasim has distributed the syllabus books for free among the minority aspirants in training centers in Hyderabad.

Those who wish to purchase these books can do so by paying Rs. 280 for each book.

It is hoped that by the preparation of the Urdu syllabus the representation of minority students in group 2 and other exams will increase.

The shortage of minority candidates in Telangana at the Group 1 level has become a critical issue due to which there are no minority candidates on important posts in many important government departments.