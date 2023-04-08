Mathura school principal suspended on indecent behaviour charges

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 9:33 am IST
Mathura: The principal of an upper primary school here in Raya development block was suspended for allegedly inappropriately touching a female teacher of his school, an official said on Saturday.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered against principal Kartar Singh in the matter and he has been sent to a secondary school in Lalpur village pending its submission.

The female teacher had in a written complaint to the Assistant District Basic Shiksha Adhikari alleged that the principal of her school was indulging in indecent behaviour with her and also threatened her, BSA Virendra Kumar Singh said.

The assistant BSA investigated the matter and submitted a report, on the basis of which Kartar Singh was suspended, the BSA said.

The teacher in her complaint said Kartar Singh often touched her inappropriately and put his hand around her neck and asked students to take their photographs, he said.

The charges were found to be true in the investigation, he added.

