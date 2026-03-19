Matka King unveiled at Prime Video presents event in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video turned heads at its grand Prime Video Presents event in Mumbai, where it officially unveiled Matka King, a gripping new series set in the gambling underworld of 1960s Bombay. The announcement became one of the highlights of the evening, with actor Vijay Varma introducing the show in a unique way using a symbolic “matka”, hinting at the high-stakes drama ahead.

A Story of Power, Risk and Reinvention

Matka King follows the journey of an ambitious cotton trader who dreams of earning respect and legitimacy in society. His life takes a bold turn when he creates a new gambling game called “Matka”. What starts as a small idea soon takes over the city, opening up a world once reserved for the rich and elite to the common man. As the game spreads, so does his influence, pulling him deeper into a dangerous web of power and crime.

Strong Backing and Vision

The series is backed by Roy Kapur Films in association with Aatpat and SMR Productions. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan and Ashwini Sidwani. Created and written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the show is also directed by Manjule, known for his rooted and impactful storytelling style.

Ensemble Cast Brings the Era Alive

Vijay Varma leads the cast with what promises to be a powerful performance, joined by Kritika Kamra in a key role. The series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover, adding depth and intensity to the narrative.

More Than Just a Crime Drama

With its rich period setting and layered storytelling, Matka King is not just about gambling. It explores ambition, social change and the cost of chasing success in a fast-evolving city, making it one of the most anticipated upcoming shows on OTT.