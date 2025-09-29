Matrimonial fraud costs Hyderabad woman Rs 35 lakh

Hyderabad: In yet another matrimonial fraud, a 28-year-old woman lost Rs 35 lakh in Hyderabad.

The case has been lodged with the Cyberabad Cybercrimes police.

How Hyderabad woman lost 35 lakh in matrimonial fraud

As per the reports, the woman who had uploaded her details on a matrimony app in August 2024 was cheated.

She alleged that a person by the name of Bala Harish and his mother cheated her and she lost Rs 35 lakh in the fraud.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrimes police registered a case and began an investigation.

Investors duped

In another case, two persons have been booked for cheating investors by making false promises of high returns.

As per details, the police booked Satish Vuppalapati and Shilpa Banda for duping investors of Rs 23 crore.

The action was taken based on a complaint by a doctor.

These frauds, including the matrimonial fraud wherein a Hyderabad woman lost 35 lakh, highlight that people should not be attracted by high returns and fake promises.