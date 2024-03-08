Matter under investigation, several people arrested: MEA on Spanish tourist case

"As you know, the matter is under investigation. Several people have been arrested," Jaiswal told reporters.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 8th March 2024 9:43 pm IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: Days after a woman from Spain was allegedly gang raped in Jharkhand, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the matter is “under investigation” and several people have been arrested.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query on the case at his weekly media briefing here.

The tourist from Spain was allegedly gang raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police had said on March 2.

In his response, the spokesperson also said, “And, you would have also see that the High Court of Jharkhand, suo motu has taken action on this particular matter.”

Some reports refer to the act of cognisance by the court.

