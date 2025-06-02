Maulana advises Muslims to follow law in Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice

Lucknow: Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali on Monday in an advisory said that “sacrifice of only those animals should take place on which there are no bans”.

He said that the sacrifice can take place on June 7, June 8 and June 9, and urged the Muslims to “perform sacrifice rituals, while staying within the ambit of the law”.

According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 7 (Saturday), he said.

“Like always, sacrifice of only those animals should take place on which there are no bans and efforts should be made to maintain cleanliness at the place of sacrifice. Animal sacrifices should not be held at the open places including — bylanes, on roadside or at public spaces,” Khalid Rasheed said in the advisory.

The waste remains of the animals should not be thrown on roads or at public places and instead the dustbins of the municipal corporation should be used for this purpose.

“The blood of the sacrificed animals should not be flown into the drains, as it may hurt the religious belief (of some people) and is also harmful from the health point of view. The blood should be buried under the soil, so that it may become manure for plants,” he added.

He further said that the flesh of the (sacrificed) animal should be packed properly, and one-third of the flesh should be given to the poor and needy people.

“During the sacrifice, do not click any photograph or shoot any video, nor upload them on social media,” he said. He also appealed to people to pray for peace in the country, and also for the safety of the Army personnel , who are defending the country’s border.