UP: VHP-Bajrang Dal leads anti-terror march, calls boycott of minority businesses

Members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal, who are attending arms training camps in several states, recently organised a vigilante march claiming to protest terrorism. The participants carried sharp wooden sticks commonly used as weapons and delivered speeches targeting Muslims.

The march, held in Ghatampur about 40 km from Kanpur, included cow vigilantes and attendees from the training camps. They shouted slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and hurled abusive chants against Pakistan.

The group also called for a boycott of Muslim-run businesses, such as auto repair shops and barber shops, spreading fear and communal tension in the area.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर घाटमपुर में VHP-बजरंग दल ने अपने प्रशिक्षण शिविर के तहत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ एक मार्च और विरोध प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया, जिसके दौरान प्रतिभागियों ने मुसलमानों को निशाना बनाते हुए अपमानजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया और मुस्लिम व्यवसायों और सेवाओं का बहिष्कार करने का… pic.twitter.com/ByqRB9qfBv — The Muslim (@TheIndMuslim) June 1, 2025

The event came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the inauguration of the Ghatampur Thermal Power Project, where he noted the foundation stone ceremony was delayed due to the attack in Pahalgam.

“No matter where the enemy is, they will be hunted down and crushed,” he said at the event. He also reiterated that Operation Sindoor has not been rolled back and is still ongoing.

The VHP has been conducting arms training camps across various states, including Kodagu district in Karnataka. The training, which involves guns and trishools, has drawn criticism from social activists and opposition leaders.

Also Read Bihar: Dalit rape victim dies after 5 hr delay in hospital admission

On May 23, the VHP also held firearms training in Narela, Delhi. The organisation claims the purpose is to enhance physical and intellectual training and insists that using air guns and trishools does not violate the Arms Act.

VHP further announced that more than 400 youths participated in its arms training camp in Ranchi, reportedly held on May 27.