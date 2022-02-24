Maulana Azad message must be propagated among youth: Seminar

Hyderabad: “Maulna Abul Kalam Azad was a genius who played an important role in changing the destiny of the country. If his views and ideas are adopted, even today, the country could once again be an abode of peace. But regretfully the current breed of leaders in the country have forgotten his teachings due to which peace is lacking in the country.” These were the views expressed by the scholars and intellectuals participating in a 2-days seminar titled “Maulana Abul Kalam Azad – the architect of Modern India” is being held under the Department of Arabic, Osmania University College for Women (OUCW), Koti, headed by its Principal Prof M V Lata.

“Maulana Azad struggled against the Britishers in an extremely difficult time to get independence to the country,” said Prof Hussain Akhtar from Delhi University in his keynote. “Maulana enthused the nation for liberation through his speeches and writings.”

As Guest of Honor, the Managing Editor of Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan said, “It is our collective responsibility to propagate Maulana Azad’s message among the new generation. His ideas are universal and will be relevant in every era.”

“Maulana Azad was a torchbearer of Hindu-Muslim unity. He was against the division of the country and tried his best to prevent the partition,” Khan said.

A guest from Kuwait Syed Ali Adnan Mustafa Al Rafaie delivered his speech in Arabic. Paying homage to Maulana Azad he said, “Genius persons like Maulana are rare and born once in centuries.”

“Maulana Azad was not only a politician but he was an interpreter of Holy Quran, an author of high caliber. Through his writings in “Al Balaag” and “Al Hilal”, he created a sense of nationalism among the Indian masses which culminated in the liberation of India from British Rule,” said Dr. (Prof) Syed Jahangir, a renowned Arabic scholar, writer, poet and translator, Associate Professor of Arabic at English and Foreign Languages University (ERLU).

Prof Jahangir advised the girl students to study the history of the Muslim freedom fighters and their pivotal role in the independence of the country.

A special magazine has been released on the occasion highlighting the role of the Muslim freedom fighters in the independence of the country.

Prof. Jahangir was felicitated for his proficiency in the Arabic language and his earnest efforts in promoting Indo-Arab relations. He was bestowed the titles of “Hassan-ul-Deccan” and “Jahiz-ul-Deccan”.