Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani re-elected president of the AIMPLB

Bengaluru: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was re-elected president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) today evening in the two-day 29th session of the Board which began today in the campus of Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad Arabic College, the largest religious seminary of Karnataka.

Along with Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani’s re-election 40-member executive committee of AIMPLB were also elected. Now, the Maulana in consultation with the executive members will pick his team of office-bearers.

Maulana Rahmani is a close relative of Maulana Mujahid ul Islam Qasmi who was the third President of the AIMPLB.

He is an author and jurist He has authored books including The Islamic Jurisprudence: Introduction and Codification and Kitāb-ul-Fatāwa. While he is from the Deobandi School, he is respected by those from other schools as well, given his vast knowledge of various disciplines of Islamic education. He is also the general secretary of Islamic Fiqh Academy of India.

He was born in November 1956. He received his primary education at home and studied at Madrasa Qasimul Uloom Hussainia for two years. He graduated from Jamia Rahmani in Munger and studied “dawra-e-hadith” again at Darul Uloom Deoband, and graduated from there. He later specialized in Islamic law and jurisprudence at Amarat-e-Sharia, Patna.