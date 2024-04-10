Mauritania airlines to begin flights to Madinah from April 21

Riyadh: In a strategic development, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has approved Mauritania Airlines to commence regular flight operations between the Kingdom and Mauritania.

Taking to X on Tuesday, April 9, GACA said that the scheduled air service, which includes two weekly flights between Madinah and Nouakchott, is set to commence from Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The approval is part of the Saudi Arabian GACA’s ongoing efforts to improve air connectivity and expand the air transport network.

The decision also comes to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which is to make the Kingdom a global logistics platform and open new horizons for travel, which are compatible with the goals of the National Aviation Strategy.