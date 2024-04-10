Saudi Arabia: Haramain railway transports over 1M travellers in Ramzan

The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has achieved a remarkable milestone by transporting more than one million passengers via the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which connects Makkah and Madinah during Ramzan 1445 AH-2024.

This marks a 22 percent increase compared to Ramzan 1444 AH, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SAR announced the success of its operational plan for the Ramzan 1445 AH.

Throughout Ramzan, SAR facilitated the transportation of these travellers through 2,845 trips, representing a 12 percent rise from the previous year.

The rail service was dedicated to the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, ensuring their ease and convenience during their visit and rituals.

تعلن الخطوط الحديدية السعودية #سار عن نجاح الخطة التشغيلية لموسم رمضان 1445ه‍ وتحقيق أرقام قياسية جديدة بنقل أكثر من مليون مسافر عبر 2,845 رحلة خلال الشهر الكريم على متن #قطار_الحرمين_السريع pic.twitter.com/cewOE9XtMq — الخطوط الحديدية السعودية | SAR (@SARSaudiRailway) April 9, 2024

SAR said that the increase in the capacity of the Haramain High-Speed Railway was one of the key elements of the operational plan for the season.

This commitment further showcases SAR’s dedication to providing the highest levels of safety and comfort for visitors.

Al-Sudais announces success of Ramzan plan 1445 AH

The Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais has announced that the plan of the Presidency of Religious Affairs for the Ramzan season 1445 AH was very successful.

The plan aimed to enhance the devotional atmosphere for worshippers, enhance the experience of millions of visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, and strengthen the Presidency’s roles.

During a meeting with several senior staff of the Presidency on Tuesday, April 9, Al Sudais said that this was the first Ramzan season after introducing the Presidency of Religious Affairs, thanks to the Saudi leadership’s great support and care.

He added that the Religious Presidency is focusing on enhancing visitor satisfaction and success through strategic investments in technology, modern media, and smart applications in religious services.

Al Sudais prayed for Allah to bestow upon the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for their diligent efforts in facilitating ritual performance.