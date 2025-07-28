Maximum seats to BCs for Telangana local body elections: BJP chief



Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday, July 28, announced that the party will allot maximum seats to BCs in the coming local body elections. Rao said the BJP will give top priority to BCs in coming elections whether the ruling Congress gives its promised 42% reservations to BC groups or not.



He demanded the Congress government to make findings of the caste census public and alleged that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy government is conspiring to deceive the BC community with 42 per cent reservations. The Telangana BJP chief said that reports quoting the caste census revealed that BCs constitute 52 percent of the population.

Ramchander Rao said that the GHMC has 52 councilors seat but that Muslims have 35 seats as reservation due to the BC-E reservations. He appealed to the BC community to stand strong in support of BJP in the coming Telangana local body elections.

Two-day district tour to begin

In view of the upcoming elections Ramchander Rao is also beginning a two-day districts tour programme from July 29 wherein he will visit Khammam district, Bhadadri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts. Rao has commenced his tour programme from his native district Nalgonda and has already visited eight districts so far said a press release.

In view of the upcoming Telangana local body elections the Congress government here promised reservation of 42% seats for Backward Classes (BC) passed the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance. It is still pending approval from governor Jishnu Dev Varma and it is required to increase the enhance BC reservations to 42%.

BCs occupy about 46% percent of the population in Telangana and the community is hence being both by the Congress and BJP. The BRS during its previous tenure in fact also promised 50% reservation to BCs but was not able to make it happen.

Moreover, the BJP in Telangana until a few years ago also had BC faces like Bandi Sanjay and K Laxman as state party presidents. Analysts believe that the BJP in Telangana also had been aiming to pull BC voters, however the community itself is believed to be fragmented from within.