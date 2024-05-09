Maya Ali to marry THIS popular Pakistani actor? Pics go viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Maya Ali, known for her stellar performances in Lollywood, has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time not for her acting prowess but for her personal life. Maya, one of the leading actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, is currently one of the most sought-after bachelorettes.

In the latest, photos of Maya Ali and fellow actor Osman Khalid Butt surfaced on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. In the pictures, the duo is seen dressed as a bride and groom, igniting speculations about their relationship status.

While it’s unclear whether the photoshoot was for a designer’s collection or an upcoming project, it hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye.

The images of Maya and Osman donning white wedding attire have led many social media users to express their excitement, with some even urging the pair to tie the knot soon, citing their chemistry and compatibility.

This isn’t the first time Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt have been at the center of relationship rumors. Back in 2022, there were speculations suggesting that they were already a “married couple with two children.”

Their on-screen chemistry, evident from their collaborations in projects like “Aik Nayee Cinderella” and “Diyar-e-Dil,” has only fueled the rumors further. Maya Ali once recalled an incident at an award show where an elderly lady congratulated them and showered them with blessings, mistakenly assuming they were a real-life couple.