Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali’s romantic video goes viral, fans irked

Islamabad: Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali are two of the most popular actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry, with a massive fan following not just in their own country but also in India. Wahaj, in particular, has millions of female fans in India who eagerly await his on-screen appearances.

The two stars, who are best friends in real life, will be seen together in the upcoming Pakistani drama “Sun Mere Dil.”

And now, a romantic dance video of Maya and Wahaj is going viral online, attracting a lot of attention. However, fans have mixed feelings about their chemistry.

Many viewers feel that their chemistry seems forced and doesn’t match the effortless connection Wahaj had with Yumna Zaidi. Fans are now curious to see how their on-screen chemistry will play out in “Sun Mere Dil.”

Despite the criticism, a section of fans loved their chemistry. You can check out the video and comments below.

Fans Reactions

“Sun Mere Dil” is a mega-budget drama coming soon on Geo. It features a star-studded cast, including Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani, and Usama Khan. The drama is written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan. The premiere date has not been revealed yet.