Mayawati flags atrocities against Dalits on Ambedkar Jayanti

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged incidents of atrocities against Dalits and desecration of statues of their icons, warning that if strict action is not taken against the offenders, the affected communities will never forgive the authorities.

In a post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said, “During the birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna and Constitution-maker Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, incidents of desecration of his statues and attacks by feudal elements on rallies and programmes in several states were extremely shameful. These events exposed the double standards of the governments.”

1. संविधान निर्माता भारतरत्न परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की जयंती पर इस बार देश के कई राज्यों में इनकी प्रतिमा का अनादर व उस मौके पर कार्यक्रम/जुलूस पर सामंती तत्वों के हमलों में अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने की घटनाएं अति-शर्मनाक व यह सरकारों के दोहरे चरित्र का प्रमाण। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2025

Referring specifically to the violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, Mayawati termed the killing of a Dalit youth reportedly during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession and the injuries sustained by several others “highly condemnable”.

2. ऐसे दुखद मामलों में खासकर मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में अम्बेडकर जुलूस पर हुए हमले में दलित की हुई हत्या व अनेकों के घायल होने की घटना अति-निन्दनीय, जिसमें दोषियों के विरुद्ध अभी तक भी सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं किये जाने से राज्य सरकार इसमें स्पष्ट संलिप्तता को लेकर कठघरे में है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2025

Alleging that the lack of strict action against the culprits raises questions about the role of the state government, Mayawati said, “The government’s complicity in the matter cannot be ruled out.”

She also urged both the Centre and all state governments to take these incidents with utmost seriousness.

3. अतः केन्द्र व सभी राज्य सरकारें दलितों पर ऐसे हो रहे अन्याय-अत्याचार व इनके महान संतों, गुरुओं व महापुरुषों के अनादर-अपमान की घटनाओं को गंभीरता से लेकर जरूर सख्त कार्रवाई करके इसे रोकें, वरना इन वर्गों के लोग उन्हें कभी माफ नहीं करेंगे अर्थात् सरकारें इस ओर जरूर ध्यान दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2025

“If strict measures are not taken to stop the atrocities against Dalits and to prevent the disrespect of their great saints, gurus and icons, these communities will never forgive the authorities,” she warned.

“These caste-based incidents make it clear that the programmes organised by the central and state governments on occasions like Ambedkar Jayanti are nothing but a deceptive move to woo Dalit voters,” she alleged.

4. साथ ही, ऐसी जातिवादी घटनाओं से स्पष्ट है कि केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारें बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की जयंती आदि पर जो कार्यक्रम आयोजित करती हैं वे सब दलितों के वोट के स्वार्थ की खातिर पूर्णतः छलावा है। दलित समाज ऐसे दोहरे चाल, चरित्र व चेहरे वाली पार्टियों से जरूर सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 22, 2025

She also appealed to Dalits to stay alert and not fall for the “double-faced character and tactics” of such political parties.