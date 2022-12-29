Mayawati to hold meeting of party leaders tomorrow

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has convened a crucial meeting of party leaders and office-bearers including divisional coordinators, sector coordinators, district presidents, city presidents and All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF), on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation.

The meeting will also review the preparations for the urban local bodies’ election to be held in 2023, and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to BSP sources, Mayawati is also likely to give direction to the leaders on the party’s plan to launch movement over the OBC reservation issue in the urban local bodies’ election.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday had quashed the December 5 U.P. government order proposing reservations for other backward classes (OBC) in the civic polls.

“The court order exposes the anti-OBC and anti-reservation mentality of the BJP government,” Mayawati had tweeted.

She will also ask party men to celebrate her 67th birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas on January 15.

In recent years, Mayawati has been celebrating her birthday in a subdued manner.

The party leaders assist the needy, poor and the handicapped. They also visit Dalit hamlets and hospitals and distribute fruit and blankets among the poor on Mayawati’s birthday.

The BSP president will also release the 18th edition of travelogue penned by her ‘A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP Movement’ as well as a missionary calendar of the party, said a BSP leader.