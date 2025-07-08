Mayawati urges EC to take cognisance of violent incidents in Bihar

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said the Election Commission should take cognisance of incidents of violence in Bihar, including the murder of Patna-based businessman Gopal Khemka, for the conduct of peaceful elections in the state.

In a post on X, she spoke about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls laster this year.

“The recent sensational murder of Gopal Khemka, a prominent industrialist and leader of the ruling party BJP, in Patna, has heated up the politics of the state in a new way,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

“If the Election Commission takes cognisance of this bloodshed and appropriate action right now, it will be better for conducting peaceful elections,” she said.

Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant outside his house in Gandhi Maidan locality of Patna on Friday as he was about to alight from his car.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Gulbi Ghat in Patna on Sunday. A large number of businessmen and industrialists attended Khemka’s cremation.

Mayawati sought to know who was behind the violent incidents in Bihar.

“Not only is the coalition government of the state in the dock regarding this, but the politics is also quite heated on this issue. What effect will this have on the political equations and elections of the state in the future, it remains to be seen,” Mayawati said.

She also said that her party will fight the Bihar Assembly on its own strength.

“An appeal is made to the Election Commission that whatever strict steps are needed to be taken to free the Bihar elections from misuse of government machinery as well as muscle power, money power and criminal power etc., then it must be taken on time so that the election campaign proves to be free and fair,” the BSP chief said on X.