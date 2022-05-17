Mayhem Studios to host India’s second-largest drone show in Delhi

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness the city’s largest drone show on Tuesday night (May 17) at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The drone show, organised by Mayhem Studios, is set to reveal its much-anticipated Made in India game title and will feature over 750 drones. This will be India’s second-largest drone show.

This comes a few months after the spectacular 1,000 drones light show at the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29 in New Delhi.

India became the fourth country after China, Russia and the UK to carry out such a large-scale drone show. The drone show in Mumbai is anticipated to be equally dazzling as it is choreographed by Botlabs, the same start-up behind the Beating the Retreat drone show.

The drone show will begin at 8pm on May 17 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, against the dramatic backdrop of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. The show will end with a massive QR code in the sky.

This drone show will be a big bold statement from Mayhem Studios, the Bengaluru-based gaming studio that has promised big gaming titles from India for the world. While India has many gaming studios and backend operations of large global studios, there have been no big gaming titles.

If this new title from Mayhem Studios makes it to the top of the gaming chart, this could inspire other IPs and AAA gaming titles from India.