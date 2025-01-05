MBBS student dies after fall from college hostel building in Kochi

Fathimath Shahana K was a second-year MBBS student of the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Chalakka

Representational Photo

Kochi: A medical student died after falling from the seventh floor of the hostel building of a private medical college here, police on Sunday said.

Fathimath Shahana K was a second-year MBBS student of the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Chalakka here, they added.

The incident occurred at 11 pm on Saturday.

The initial investigation suggested that she accidentally slipped from the corridor of the seventh floor of the building. However a detailed inquiry and inquest proceedings are underway, they added.

Following the incident, the police have reached the spot and launched a probe.

A case has been registered for unnatural death, police said.

