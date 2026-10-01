MBS vows firm response to threats, says Houthis choose ‘chaos’

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday, October 1, that Saudi Arabia would take firm action against any threat or attack directed at its security, while describing the Houthi militia’s approach in Yemen as one of “chaos and destruction”.

The Crown Prince delivered the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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“We will not hesitate to respond firmly to any threat or aggression aimed at undermining the security of our country,” Mohammed bin Salman said. He added that Riyadh would continue pursuing diplomatic channels and efforts to ease regional tensions while protecting its national security.

He also said the security of the Gulf states was interconnected and pointed to Saudi Arabia’s defence capabilities in dealing with threats. The Crown Prince highlighted cooperation with Turkiye and Pakistan through the Mecca Defence Alliance as part of wider regional security efforts.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen government

Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government and its efforts to restore state authority and stability across the country.

He accused the Houthis of pursuing a course that had brought threats to Yemenis and the surrounding region.

Maritime security

The Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia had established a multinational maritime defence alliance to safeguard shared interests and improve security along international shipping routes.

He opposed the use of international waterways as a means of exerting political or economic pressure, amid continuing concerns over shipping security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

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Saudi Crown Prince condemns Gaza attacks

On Palestine, Mohammed bin Salman condemned attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and violations involving Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said Saudi Arabia would continue supporting Palestinian rights, including efforts towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with international references.

Saudi Arabia supports Sudan

The Crown Prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Sudan’s unity, stability and state institutions, and called for efforts to protect the country’s population from the effects of the ongoing conflict.

Vision 2030

Turning to domestic priorities, Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programmes and strategies had reached 93 per cent of their targets.

He said the private sector now accounted for 51 per cent of the economy, while non-oil exports had grown 155 per cent since 2016, when the Vision 2030 programme was launched.