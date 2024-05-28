MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan flags ‘demolition threat’ to Hyderabad mosque

Hyderabad: GHMC has demolished the boundary wall of Masjid-e-Habeeb Unnisa located at HMT Maqtha in Miyapur village of Serilingampally mandal using a bulldozer on Tuesday, May 28, and served a show cause notice (dated May 5) to the owner of the open plot where the G+2 mosque currently stands.

Condemning the demolition, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan demanded a thorough inquiry by the state government into the act by some “communal mindset officers of GHMC,” and for not giving a proper notice in advance.

Threat to demolish Masjid-e-Habeeb Unnisa, Sai Jyothi Nagar, Maqta Mahboobpet, Sherlingampally by GHMC, Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) MBT strongly condemned the act of GHMC, Demands through inquiry into this act by some communal officers of GHMC and protection of the above said… pic.twitter.com/UqDVhHQTl5 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) May 28, 2024

GHMC alleges that the mosque has been constructed without any authorisation in the full tank level (FTL)/buffer zone of Pedda Cheruvu, which is a violation of building rules as per GO MS No 168. The deputy commissioner of circle-21, Chandanagar, GHMC had directed the owner of the plot to stop the work and answer the show cause notice in person or through an authorised agent within seven days from the date of issuance of the notice.

However, Amjed Ullah Khan, while posting the video of the demolition and the GHMC notice on X, stated that the namaz at the mosque started four years when the structure was only a tin shed on a land measuring 225 square yards donated by a person for building a mosque.

Khan said that seven months ago the RCC slab work was undertaken to build the mosque after obtaining the necessary permissions from GHMC. He alleged that acting on the complaint of a local BJP worker, the GHMC has issued the notice on an advanced date and came in with police bandobast to demolish the boundary wall.

“There are a number of houses belonging to other community on which GHMC is not taking any action but targeting only the aforementioned masjid,” he pointed out.