MBT celebrates AAP’s Amanatullah Khan’s Okhla victory in Delhi elections

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party celebrated the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the Okhla constituency Mohd Amanthullah Khan who defeated BJP and AIMIM candidates with a high margin in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amanatullah Khan won in Okhla constituency with a margin of 23,639 votes while BJP candidate Manish Chaudhary came second with 65,304 votes and Shifa Ur Rehman Khan, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, secured 39,558 votes.

MBT party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan wholeheartedly supported the AAP candidate from Okhla constituency, pre-dominated by the Muslim community. He had campaigned for the party candidate in Delhi during the election rallies and public meetings for more than a week.

In its rallies, MBT alleged that AIMIM was trying to divide the Muslim votes and asked the community to rally behind Amanthullah Khan.

#Alhamdulillah Amanat Ullah Khan AAP Candidate for 54-Okhla Assembly Constituency won the seat with a lead of 23693 votes against BJP Candidate Manish Chaudhary.



In total Amanat Ullah Khan got 88,943 votes and BJP Candidate Manish Chaudhary got 65,304 votes and AIMIM party… pic.twitter.com/ZevjlC6aQe — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 8, 2025

On Saturday, after the results were declared and Amanthullah Khan declared the winner, several MBT party sympathizers gathered at the Darul Aman at Chanchalguda and extended wishes to Amjedullah Khan. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed near the MBT party office.