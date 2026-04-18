MBT seeks Telangana CM meeting on Ox transport, slaughter before Bakrid

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has sought a meeting with chief minister A Revanth Reddy for clarity on transportation and slaughter of ox ahead of Bakrid in Telangana.

In a statement, Khan claimed that there is anxiety among Muslim traders regarding the transportation of oxen. He alleged that the Congress government is following a “Soft Hindutva” policy to appease sections of voters, which, according to him, is eroding the confidence of Muslims.

Accusation against BRS

Khan also accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of adopting a similar approach during its tenure from 2014 to 2023. The MBT spokesperson claimed that such an approach led the pink party to lose support from Muslims, which eventually cost them the assembly elections.

“If the current government continues on the same path, the Congress party may face similar consequences in the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections,” he said.

Vigilantism on the rise since 2014: Khan

He also said that vigilantism was under check before the BRS came to power. However, Khan alleged that activities of groups such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Yuva Vahini have increased significantly, leading to repeated incidents where Muslim traders are stopped, assaulted, and deprived of their livestock.

The MBT spokesperson claimed that there have been instances of vehicles being burned, animals being seized, and traders being booked under provisions such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, forcing them into prolonged legal battles and financial distress.

Khan compared the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka and said that the Karnataka government had warned the extremist groups against vigilantism.

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He questioned the recurring establishment of police check posts ahead of every Eid al-Adha and asked whether these are meant to protect Muslim traders or subject them to harassment.

On vehicle checking during festivals

He stressed that the responsibility of inspecting vehicles transporting animals lies with the Animal Husbandry Department, not the police, and that the role of the police should be limited strictly to maintaining law and order, not targeting traders.

He questioned why similar check posts are not established during Hindu festivals and why provisions like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act are not invoked in those instances, alleging selective enforcement.

Accusation against AIMIM

The MBT spokesperson questioned the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for remaining silent at the time while Muslims were allegedly harassed during the BRS rule.

Khan also accused the AIMIM of growing close to the Congress government despite opposing it during the Telangana Assembly elections.

Call for unity

Khan called on leaders of the Muslim community to present the traders’ concerns to Revanth Reddy. He stressed that unity is essential to safeguard the rights, livelihoods, and dignity of the community.

Khan said that if the Telangana government fails to curb vigilantism in the state, then a delegation comprising Muslim traders along with political and religious leaders should approach the national leadership in New Delhi.

He also suggested that such a delegation should meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to seek a clear policy direction and intervention. He said that during such representation, a single, straightforward question must be asked: “Is there a ban on ox slaughter or transportation in Telangana?”

Questions repeated incidents

The MBT spokesperson asked, if there is no ban on the transportation and slaughter of ox then why groups, including Bajrang Dal, allegedly stop vehicles even within close proximity of police stations, assault traders, and seize animals being transported for lawful purposes.

He sought strict enforcement of the law and accountability to ensure that no individual or group is allowed to take the law into their own hands.