MBT urges Telangana CM support for Dawat-e-Islami Ijtema

MBT says adequate civic amenities, free RTC buses, medical camps and police deployment are needed to ensure smooth conduct of the two-day religious congregation in Mahabubnagar.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 7:30 am IST|   Updated: 22nd January 2026 7:31 am IST
Amjedullah Khan
MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan has urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to provide comprehensive civic and transport arrangements for the second annual two-day Dawat-e-Islami Ijtema, scheduled for January 24-25, 2026, near Dargah Syed Muhabbat Ali Shah on Mahabubnagar Road in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar district.

The event starts at 10 am on Saturday and ends after Maghrib prayers on Sunday, featuring special religious sessions like Khususi Bayan, Zikr, and Dua, with thousands of devotees expected from Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.

Representation to CM

In his representation to the chief minister, Khan sought adequate lighting at the venue and approach roads, sanitation facilities with staff, dustbins and regular waste clearance, safe drinking water via tanks and temporary points, free TGSRTC bus services from major Hyderabad localities and nearby districts, on-site medical camps with ambulances, and traffic management along with police assistance to maintain law and order.

Khan described the gathering as “a peaceful, non-political religious congregation aimed at promoting moral values, peace, and social harmony,” adding that state government support would ensure its smooth conduct.

