MBT’s Amjedullah seeks action against cow vigilantes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan demanded the police initiate tough action against the ‘gau rakshak’ who are attacking the cattle traders in Telangana.

Amjedullah said the cattle traders suffered huge financial losses due to the attack and confiscation of the cattle by the self-styled cow vigilante groups in Telangana.

“Every year, the Qureshi community is suffering crores of rupees losses due to the gau rakshak activities and seizure of the cattle. The police are supporting and protecting the cow vigilante groups,” said Amjedullah Khan.

In the run up to the Eid ul Adha festival the cow vigilante groups become hyperactive and intensify their attack on the people who bring cattle to the city from the district to sacrifice the animal for Bakrid.

“After the Congress government came to power, police pickets were set up to confiscate the cattle and shift it to private gaushala. Vehicles seized during the previous years are still in police custody and cattle traders are attending courts,” said Amjedullah Khan.

The MBT spokesperson said the cattle traders are not buying cows in view of the ban imposed on its slaughter and only purchasing bulls, and he-buffaloes from cattle farmers. “It is ok, if someone objects to shifting of cows for Eid ul Adha. People who are bringing bulls are targeted by cow vigilante groups and traders attacked in presence of police,” said Amjedullah Khan.

He asked the police to take action against the so called anti-social elements who under the garb of gau raksha are trying to foment communal trouble in Telangana.