MC Stan achieves new milestone, defeats AR Rahman, Arijit Singh

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan who is known for his unique singing style and diamond necklaces and rings has emerged as one of the most loved personalities in India. He has recently created history on his Instagram Live by surpassing the previous record created by Shah Rukh Khan with 255K live viewers. And now, as per new reports that are surfacing on internet, Stan has become the most popular Indian musician after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Yes, MC Stan has introduced mumble rap in India and has fans in almost every street of the country. The rap star has now overtaken most famous musicians like AR Rahaman, Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Goshal and others. It is also assumed that Bigg Boss helped Stan to gain such popularity in a very short period of time.

MC Stan (Instagram)

According to Google Trends, MC Stan has achieved the milestone of surpassing the biggest musicians in the Hindi film industry and till date none of other singers, musicians, vocalists, or rappers has even managed to touch the numbers he achieved. The graphical representation shows that Stan reached a massive peak after coming out of the Bigg Boss.

Stan’s all India tour will start from March 3 and he will perform in Hyderabad on March 10. If you are also a MC Stan fan then you can watch him singing live in the city soon.