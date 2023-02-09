MC Stan gets love from Hyderabad ahead of Bigg Boss 16 finale

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 finale is just around the corner and fans are thrilled to know the winner’s name. The top 5 finalists of the show are — Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

MC Stan, one of the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans on Twitter from across the country including Hyderabad. Thousands of fans are rallying behind him on social media ahead of the show’s finale.

Stan has captured the hearts of audiences with his laid-back personality and positive attitude. Twitter has been abuzz with fans in Hyderabad showing their support for the rapper, with hashtags such as #MCStan, #StanForTheWin and #BBKingMCStan trending in the city. Check out the tweets below.

Collage se ghar jaa rahan hu abhi

Aur 60+ logo se votes karvaya Maine clg me

Haq se

Trophy toh Jeet kar hi rahenge

Love from Hyderabad



HAQ SE WINNER MC STAN#BB16 #BiggBoss #MCStan #MCStan𓃵 — Minus X (@Sigmaboi2003) February 7, 2023

Mc stan winer of big boss stan baho full support Hyderabad sa aap ku — Mohd Huzaif Aman (@HuzaifAman) February 5, 2023

Bhai ka Hyderabad me jalwa chalra mc stan ka #BBKingMCStan — A A HASHMI GAMING (@AAHASHMIGAMING1) January 21, 2023

Haq se pyaar from hyderabad#MCStanIsTheBoss

MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN https://t.co/ceTV1Z1LMl — MCStan 3⃣0⃣2⃣ (@R_Tarun_) January 1, 2023

Bahut pyar from Hyderabad.. Pata nhi log kyun hate karte hai aur chapri bolty hai..#MCStan Maa baap ft #Ikka

Check out – INSAAN ALBUM



MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN#StannyArmy #MCStan𓃵 — Syed Ali (@ali94939798) January 2, 2023

With the finale of Bigg Boss 16 just a two days away, fans are eager to see if MC Stan will be crowned the winner. Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that MC Stan has made a lasting impression on audiences and has earned a place in the hearts of fans in Hyderabad, Mumbai and beyond.

