MC Stan to quit rapping for Islam? Here’s shocking announcement

Mumbai: After winning Bigg Boss 16, popular rapper MC Stan has been living the dream life, enjoying the limelight with live concerts and shows. However, a recent Instagram story has left fans stunned where he hinted at quitting rap, but he deleted it later.

In the Instagram stories, he wrote, “Mein rap chodhne wala hoon” (I am going to quit rap), sparking a frenzy among his followers.

Speculations are rife regarding the reasons behind MC Stan’s potential departure from the rap scene. Some suggest it could be his desire to adhere strictly to Islam and his religious beliefs. Others speculate that constant trolling and a lack of respect may have prompted this decision. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation from the rapper himself, leaving fans eagerly awaiting clarification.

Netizens have also dug out an old interview in which the rapper expressed his dream to perform Hajj soon, stating, “My dream is the same as my mother’s dream. We all want to go on Hajj together. I don’t have any other dreams or desires.” This revelation has led fans to ponder whether MC Stan’s departure from rapping is in preparation for his pilgrimage.

However, let’s wait for an official statement from MC Stan.

More About MC Stan

Born as Altaf Shaikh into a Muslim family in the Pune slums, MC Stan shot to fame with his viral hit “Basti Ka Hasti.” His victory in Bigg Boss 16 earned him not only the winner’s trophy but also a staggering prize of Rs 31 lakhs.

Hailing from humble beginnings, MC Stan has become one of India’s most beloved rappers, capturing the hearts of millions.