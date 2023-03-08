MC Stan talks about his plans for Haj, joining Jamaat this year

Mumbai: India’s current top popular musician and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh has been ruling headline ever since he emerged as the winner of Salman Khan‘s show. He is currently on ‘India Tour’ which will end on 7th of May. The rapper has achieved a lot of fame since winning the Bigg Boss trophy which he termed as his ‘Ammi ka sapna’. And now, it seems now the Basti Ka Hasti fame is planning to fulfill another wish of his parents.

In one his latest interviews with TRS clips, MC Stan announced that he will be performing Haj this year along with his parents if everything goes well. He also spoke about his love for Namaz and revealed that he is planning to go on ‘Jamaat’ too after wrapping up India Tour.

When asked whether he is offering ‘namaz’, the rapper replied, “Haan paancho time. Bigg Boss k ghar mein bhi padta tha.” Speaking about his Haj dream, he said, “Mera sapna, meri ammi ka sapna ek he hai. Mere mom dad log ko aur merko, hum sab ko sirf Haj pe jaana hai saat mein. Baaki kuch sapna vipna nahi hai mera. (My dream is the same as my mother’s dream. We all want to go on Haj together. I don’t have any other dreams or desires.”

“Inshallah, agar number lag gaya toh isi baar jaayenge,” he further added.

The video is being widely circulated on internet now and netizens are flooding the comments sections with prayers and love messages.

Watch the video below.