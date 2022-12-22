MC Stan to be thrown out of Bigg Boss 16 house?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is leaving no stone unturned to grab audience attention, thanks to the constantly changing dynamics between the contestants. One of the most talked about housemates in BB 16 is MC Stan. From his warm bond with Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan to his epic one-liners, fans just love to see Stan on their screens.

However, MC Stan’s latest fight with Shalin Bhanot might put him into trouble now. For the unversed, the duo got into an ugly spat after the rapper nominated Tina Datta for the upcoming elimination round. This irked Shalin who got into a fight with him abusing his parents.

In a video that went viral on social media, Stan was seen threatening Shalin. He said, “Mere fans log dekh rahe hai. Tereko dikhaeinge. Gayab hai tu. Galti se dikh bahar. Bombay mein rehna hai na? Uthate hai ghar se (My fans are watching this. They will show you. You will disappear. I’ll see you outside. You want to live in Mumbai? We will pick you up from your house).”

Shalin’s fans want Salman Khan to take action against MC Stan for this open threat as earlier when these things happened the superstar host strongly lashed out at the other contestants from different seasons.

Stan’s comment has triggered many people online including a few celebrities who have been trolling him left, right and centre. A few social media users are also requesting Bigg Boss 16 makers to evict the rapper.

Thank you for highlighting this @ColorsTV @BiggBoss what are you doing you don’t listen to audience at least listen to celebrities. Who will want to come on a show if that’s what you’re promoting. @EndemolShineIND



EVICT MC STAN https://t.co/lb9cnhckDN — BiggBossReview (@BiggBossReview9) December 21, 2022

Yes! This should be taken up seriously!



EVICT MC STAN https://t.co/AAYVDi459j — Sweekruti Mishra (@SweekrutiM) December 21, 2022

#shalinbhanot



EVICT CRIMINAL MC STAN — Aryan Sharma (@AryanSh87797013) December 20, 2022

However, let’s wait till the Friday episode to see host Salman Khan’s reaction to this issue.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.