MC Stan to perform in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is all set to perform in Hyderabad. Yes, you read it right! The rapper who is known for his unique singing style and diamond necklaces and rings will entertain his Hyderabad-based fans on March 10.

The ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ fame MC Stan has recently announced his ‘India Tour’ on Instagram. He will be performing in 10 cities in India starting from Pune on March 3 and will be ending his tour in Delhi on March 7 . Sharing the news with his fans, MC Stan wrote, ” BASTI KA HASTI INDIA TOUR !!!! FINALLY!! BACK ON THE ROAD .Dil se shukriya india itne pyaar ke liye ..Milta sabko jaldiii.. RAADE DAALENGE MILKAR.”

Moments after MC Stan announced his tour on Instagram, fans reacted with welcome messages. The venue for the Hyderabad event has not yet been announced but the tickets for show are available on Book My Show.

So, book the tickets and catch Stan performing live ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ in Hyderabad. Some of his popular songs include Insaan, Gender, How To Hate, Basti Ka Hasti, and Ek Din Pyaar, among others. The rap star has 6.33 million followers on YouTube and is considered among the most popular rap stars in India.