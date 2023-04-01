MC Stan to Pratik Sehajpal: Roadies 19 contestants list

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who hosted the popular adventure show ‘Roadies’ last year is all set to return to the small screen with a new season. The actor recently shared a promo on his Instagram in which he informs the fans about the auditions of the reality show. In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen making sugarcane juice while announcing the arrival of the show again.

It is reported that the makers are planning to rope in a few popular names for the upcoming season and fans are excited to watch it.

Roadies 19 Contestants List

It is being said that several popular celebrities from the entertainment industry are being approached to take part in the upcoming season of Roadies. Some of the names that are popping up on internet are —

Prince Narula

MC stan

Pratik Sehejpal

Shiv Thakare

It is also reported that more popular personalities will be part of the youth -based adventure show’s next season.

In a statement, Sonu Sood said, “Roadies’ has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I’m thrilled to be back with a new season of ‘MTV Roadies’. It’s going to be a thrilling and twisted ride of entertainment, courage, and adventure – I can tell you that”.

The show was earlier hosted by Rannvijay Singha. He ended his 17 long years stint last year and after that Sonu joined the show. Sonu’s excitement for the show indicates that he will continuously host the show for more years. Do you want him to host every season of Roadies from now on? Express your opinion in the comments section.