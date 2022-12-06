MC Stan to quit Bigg Boss 16? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is currently the most talked about show among TV audiences for its drama, entertainment and fights. One contestant who enjoys a massive fan following despite being an atypical BB contestant is MC Stan. His fans outside are rooting for him to lift the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show as they think he has the ability to win the show. However, it seems like Stan is slowly losing his interest in the game.

Inside sources have it that MC Stan wants to quit Bigg Boss 16. It is being said that the rapper is ready to pay Rs 2cr to the makers of the show as per the contract for making a voluntary exit. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet.

MC Stan is ready to pay 2 crores but he doesn't want to stay in #BiggBoss16



Bhai hamara show mein nahi rehna chahtha aur wo 2 crore dene ke liye ready bhi hain — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 5, 2022

It is to be noted that MC Stan has been inactive in the house ever since it was announced that he has been nominated for straight four weeks post his physical fight with Shalin Bhanot. He is nominated for this week too.

Game aside, his fashion statements, one-liners and his strong bond with his friends Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are something that is loved by his fans. However, several loyal viewers are saying that the rapper should be evicted next as he is contributing zero content which is required to entertain the audience.

Let’s wait and see if MC Stan will end his game or continue to fight in Bigg Boss 16. What’s your opinion? Comment below.