MC Stan to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan?

Mumbai: Rapper MC Stan is currently making headlines because of the popularity he has gained after winning the Bigg Boss 16 title. The Basti Ka Hasti singer is being discussed everywhere on social media platforms and it is reported that he has become the top popular Indian musician too. His All India Tour has started today and he will be performing live with his fans in some popular cities of India. Stan has made it to headlines again after a few reports start claiming that Jawan makers have approached him.

It is not clear whether he will be singing for a movie or will be offered a role, but rumours suggest that the makers of the SRK- starrer have approached him. It all started when a tweet which claimed Stan’s debut went viral and fans seemed quite excited. However, there is not any official confirmation of Stan making his debut in Atlee’s next directorial film.

The viral tweet reads, ”Exclusive- BIGGBOSS16 winner MC Stan approached by makers of Jawan..This is huge.”

Apart from SRK, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. The movie is scheduled to release in June this year and it is expected that SRK’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in the movie too.

Are you excited to see MC Stan in the movie? Let us know in the comments section.