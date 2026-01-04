Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 1.23 lakh cr

New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,23,724.19 crore last week, in line with an optimistic trend in equities, with Reliance Industries stealing the limelight with the biggest jump in its valuation.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their valuation.

Also Read Stock market ends first trading session of 2026 on flat note

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 45,266.12 crore to Rs 21,54,978.60 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 30,414.89 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 9,22,461.77 crore.

Larsen & Toubro’s valuation surged Rs 16,204.34 crore to Rs 5,72,640.56 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 14,626.21 crore to Rs 5,51,637.04 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank edged higher by Rs 13,538.43 crore to Rs 15,40,303.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 3,103.99 crore to Rs 9,68,773.14 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel went up Rs 570.21 crore to Rs 12,01,262.53 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS eroded Rs 10,745.72 crore to Rs 11,75,914.62 crore.

The mcap of Infosys declined Rs 6,183.25 crore to Rs 6,81,635.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dropped Rs 5,693.58 crore to Rs 6,16,430.43 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever.