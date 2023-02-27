Means to divert attention: BRS party supremo KCR condemns Sisodia’s arrest

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has condemned the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The BRS party released a statement from its official Twitter page saying, “We condemn the arrest of Delhi Dy CM Sri Manish Sisodia by CBI. It is nothing more than diverting people’s attention from Adani – Modi nexus. – CM Sri KCR”

Earlier in the day, BRS working president and IT minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) termed Sisodia’s arrest as undemocratic and alleged that the BJP’s treatment of opposition is vicious.

KTR said that Sisodia’s arrest is part of a conspiracy to use central government agencies to weaken the parties in the states and in regions where the BJP cannot come to power.

Terming Sisodia’s arrest as the height of the BJP’s vendetta politics, he said that Sisodia was arrested after BJP suffered defeat in the Delhi mayoral election.

Delhi court on Monday ordered Sisodia to a five-day CBI custody after the latter said the conspiracy was hatched in a very deliberate and covert manner.

Sisodia’s lawyer opposed the agency’s remand application, arguing, “If someone is not willing to say something, that can’t be a ground for arrest”.