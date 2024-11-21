Medak police books man who passed away seven years ago

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the Narsapur police have registered an FIR against a man who passed away seven years ago, leaving the local community stunned and questioning the police’s actions.

The case revolves around a land dispute in Survey No. 200 of Lichhiram Thanda, Narayanapur Mandal. Following a recent clash between two parties, the police filed an FIR naming five individuals, including Pataloth Vithal as the fourth accused. However, Vithal’s family was shocked to find his name in the FIR, as he had been deceased for seven years.

The inclusion of a deceased person in the FIR has sparked outrage among the family and villagers. They criticized the police for acting without proper investigation or verification. “How could they name someone who has been dead for so many years? This is unacceptable,” said a family member of Vithal.

This unusual incident has become a topic of widespread discussion in the area, with many questioning the procedures followed by the police. Citizens expressed their frustration, citing numerous instances where police fail to register FIRs even after repeated complaints, yet in this case, they acted hastily and made a glaring error.

The family of the deceased has demanded an immediate review of the case and strict action against those responsible for this lapse.