Medak police bust child trafficking gangs; hospital staff aided crime

Hyderabad: A child trafficking gang operating in Medak was arrested on Thursday, May 14, with investigations revealing that hospital staff aided the crime. The gang sold a newborn to a childless couple for Rs 3,40,000.

The police, in coordination with the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), conducted an operation against such gangs over the last three months. The case dates back to March 27, when a patient identified as 25-year-old Sirisha from Pothareddypalli Thanda, Kulcharam mandal, gave birth to a baby girl.

However, the couple put the baby up for adoption due to financial hardships. On April 1, the baby was sold to Kalamma and Lingaiah of Allinagar, Mulugu, in Siddipet district by middleman Sharada of Armur in Nizamabad district.

A child trafficking gang operating in Medak was arrested on Thursday, May 14, investigation revealed that hospital staff aided the crime.



In Medak, the gang sold a newborn to a childless couple for Rs 3,40,000.



The Medak police in coordination with the Integrated Child… pic.twitter.com/sfDIaxGZ49 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 14, 2026

The incident came to light when the ICDS officials visited the house and inquired about the baby’s whereabouts.

After a complaint was made to the police, an investigation was conducted, and a case was registered against 10 people, including the parents.

“The middleman, Sharada, sold the baby for Rs 3 lakh and gave Rs 40 thousand to the parents of the baby, it was revealed in the police investigation,” said Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasanna Kumar in a press conference.

In the first case reported in February this year, a tribal couple from Lingasanipally Thanda sold their newborn son to a childless couple from Kamareddy district, for Rs 1.70 lakh.

The Anganwadi teacher and ANM found the missing infant in Kamareddy after inquiring about the case.