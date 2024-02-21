Medaram Jatara: Schools in Mulugu district to remain shut for 4 days

Hyderabad: As part of various steps taken to facilitate smooth celebration of the Medaram Jatara, a prominent tribal fair in South India, the district administration has announced the closure of educational institutions in Mulugu district.

District Collector Tripathi issued an official order declaring a four-day holiday, starting February 21 to February 24, for both government and private educational establishments across Mulugu district.

Located in Medaram village of Tadvai mandal, nestled within the dense forests of Mulugu district, the Medaram Jatara holds the status of a State Festival since 1998. This year, the festival is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 24, 2024, attracting devotees, traders, and tourists alike.

The Medaram Jatara festival, held once every two years, is a significant cultural event that draws participants and visitors from various parts of the region.