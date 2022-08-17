Medchal-Malkajgiri complex inauguration: Traffic advisory for Wed

Hyderabad: In the view of Medchal Malkajgiri collectorate complex inauguration on Wednesday, police issued a traffic advisory that is placed between 12 pm to 6 pm.

The diversions are as follows:

Collectorate Office towards service road underpass – Rotary II service road near Celebrity Resort – Kandlakoya Junction.

Also Read KCR insulting Governor, says Kishan Reddy

At Rajiv Rahadari (DongalaMaisamma / BITS junction) towards Keesara and Gatkesar – Shamirpet Rotary -I near Rajender Dhaba – Leonia Resort Service Road – Keesara Road.

At Alwal Mee Seva Golnaka – Sree Bakery – Ambedkar Statue Alwal – Alwal IG Statue – Loyola College – Suchitra Junction on NH-44 – Kompally Junction – Kandlakoya ORR Service Road –Rajiv Rahadari at Celebrity Resorts, Shamirpet.

The Cyberabad Police station has asked people to plan their travel accordingly.