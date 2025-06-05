Medchal-Malkajgiri officials caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Hyderabad: Two officials of Medchal and Malkajgiri districts were caught red-handed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Thursday, June 5.

Bill collector of Shamirpet ward office, K Ram Reddy and computer operator in Thumkunta municipality, A Sravan, of Medchal-Malkajgiri district demanded a bribe for an official favour “to complete the mutation process of the house of the complainant.”

Citizens facing bribe demands from public servants have been urged to contact the ACB through its toll-free helpline 1064. The bureau also receives complaints via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The identity of the complainants will remain confidential.