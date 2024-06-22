Medchal police crack Jagadamba Jewellers robbery case in 24 hours

Hyderabad: Medchal police cracked the ‘Jagadamba Jewellers’ robbery case within 24 hours and arrested two persons who wore burkha and helmet and made away with the cash in counter after the owner of the shop resisted their attempt in Medchal district headquarters on Thursday.

Disclosing the details of the crime, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty informed the media that Nazeem and Sohail, the two accused, left their bike just a kilometre away from the shop before fleeing, and that they had stolen the bike used in the robbery from Habsiguda.

He said that the two were also involved in a similar theft in Chaderghat, and they were primarily targeting jewellery showrooms. Even in case of Jagadamba Jewellers they had recced the shop thrice before committing the crime within 40 seconds.

Mohanty said that footages in 200 CCTV cameras were screened to locate the accused, and 16 teams were pressed into action to nab them.

On Thursday, two persons broke into Jagadamba Jewellers and attacked Sesharam, the owner of the shop with a knife while attempting to perpetrate robbery. When Sesharam resisted and ran out of the shop to raise alarm, the two (one wearing a burkha and the other waiting outside with a helmet on). The two had fled with cash from the cash register.

Sesharam’s son who was also inside the shop when the robbery took place, ran inside the shop and called his family members, who rushed to the spot and took him to a hospital for treatment.