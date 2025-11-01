Media portal slammed for sharing Katrina Kaif’s private photos

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who recently announced that they are expecting their first child, have found themselves at the center of an online storm. Kat and Vicky are always known for maintaining a private personal life. And now, Katrina’s leaked photos from her own home have gone viral on social media, sparking massive outrage among fans and fellow celebrities.

The controversy began after a media portal shared pictures of the pregnant actress sitting in her balcony, captioning it, “Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony as she nears her delivery date.” The post instantly drew criticism from fans who called out the portal for invading the actress’s privacy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Instagram)

While Katrina has not yet reacted to the incident, social media is flooded with angry comments demanding police action. One user wrote, “Where’s the privacy? It’s her home why click her at her balcony?” Another added, “This is a crime! Action should be taken against whoever took and published these pictures.”

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also voiced her anger, slamming the act as “criminal.” In the comments section, she wrote, “What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You all are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.” The portal later deleted the post following widespread backlash.

‘Shameful’, you guys are criminal: Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s viral pics from balcony anger fans, Sonakshi Sinha calls out invasion of privacy#katrinakaif #sonakshisinha #pregnantkatrinakaifhttps://t.co/6TRvY1exXo pic.twitter.com/T71piY71Ou — Ruchita Mishra (@rucchitamishra) October 31, 2025

Neither Katrina nor Vicky Kaushal have issued an official statement yet. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, are currently awaiting the arrival of their first child together.