Media’s Love-Jihad question angers Rakhi Sawant: ‘Mein ek musalmaan hun’

Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has been ruling headlines ever since she officially announced her ‘Nikah’ with beau Adil Khan Durrani. However, their marriage is now hit by troubled waters after Rakhi accused Adil of physical assault and opened up about his extramarital affair. She even filed an FIR against her husband at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai post which Adil got arrested yesterday.

On Wednesday morning, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the police station where she was approached by media regarding the topic of ‘Love Jihad’. Upon hearing these words, she became visibly upset and delivered a strong response to the media before promptly leaving the scene.

In a video shared by Filmygyan, furious Rakhi Sawant can be seen openly refusing the ‘Love-Jihad’ angle. She says, “Mein khud ek musalmaan hun, meine Islam qubool kiya hai, Hindu-Muslim k baare nahi bolna.” Watch the video below.

Rakhi Sawant got married to Adil Khan after accepting Islam last year. Their nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has also changed her name Fatima.