MediaTek captures 46% share in Android tablet apps chips

New Delhi: MediaTek, driven by increased traction with leading Android tablet OEMs, captured 46 per cent of the Android tablet applications processors market (AP) during Q3 2021, a new report claimed.

According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet AP market declined 14 per cent in unit terms but grew 8 per cent in revenue terms in Q3 2021.

Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in Q3 2021.

“After the revival in 2020 and early part of 2021, the tablet AP shipments declined year-on-year for the second straight quarter in Q3 2021. However, shipments fared better and grew 11 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3 2019),” Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics said in a statement.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market share leadership with a 60 per cent revenue share, followed by Intel with 13 per cent and MediaTek with 10 per cent.

Cellular-integrated APs (3G/4G/5G) accounted for one-third of tablet AP shipments. Tablet AP ASPs grew 25 per cent year-on-year, driven by an increased mix of premium APs and supply constraints.

“Except for MediaTek, all other tablet AP vendors saw their AP shipments decline year-on-year in Q3 2021,” Kundojjala added.