Medical admissions in Telangana: KTR slams Congress for GO 33

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president has made strong remarks regarding Government Order 33 (GO 33) and the Congress government’s handling of medical admissions in Telangana.

He expressed his concerns that the new guidelines for determining local status for MBBS and BDS admissions would significantly disadvantage local students while benefiting those from neighboring states.

KTR said that under the previous regulations, students who studied from Class VI to XII in Telangana were recognized as locals. However, with the implementation of GO 33, this has changed to only recognize students who have studied from Class IX to XII in the state.

He criticized this shift, stating, “This new rule will primarily benefit students from other states, while our local Telangana students who pursue their education outside the state will be rendered non-locals.”

He emphasized that this change is unjust and detrimental to the aspirations of countless local students and their families.

KTR further accused the Congress government of undermining the progress made in medical education during the BRS administration, which had increased the number of MBBS seats to 8,915.

He remarked, “The Congress government seems to be sabotaging the vision of KCR, which aimed to transform Telangana into a hub for medical professionals.”

He urged the government to reconsider its stance on GO 33, asserting that the current policies are a “blow” to the dreams of many parents who wish to see their children become doctors.

KTR also pointed out the broader implications of the government’s actions, suggesting that the confusion and legal complications arising from GO 33 reflect a lack of commitment to the educational needs of Telangana’s youth.

He called for an immediate withdrawal of the order, stating that the future of local students should not be compromised by such policies.