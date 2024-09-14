Counseling for MBBS, BDS admissions within a week: Telangana Health min

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Health, Damodar Raja Narasimha, has announced that admissions counselling for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses will commence within a week.

The minister assured that the MBBS counselling process will be completed within the timeline set by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), ensuring that classes begin on schedule.

He highlighted that the government is focused on securing seats exclusively for students from the Telangana region and reiterated that there will be no compromise on this commitment.

Addressing concerns surrounding the counselling dates, the minister advised students to disregard any rumours. He urged them to prepare for the registration of web options, as counselling is set to begin shortly.

Narasimha reassured the student community that all procedures would be transparent and conducted within the established guidelines, encouraging them to stay informed through official channels.