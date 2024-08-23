Medicine shortage in govt veterinary hospitals: Harish Rao to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Former Telangana finance minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao wrote to chief minister Revanth Reddy on the alleged non-availability of medicines in government veterinary hospitals. He stated that the shortage has resulted in lack of appropriate treatment to cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats.

“Supply of all types of medicines including emergency medicines like pain killers, vitamins, antibiotics has stopped for 9 months. Dairy farmers have to spend up to 2000 rupees on each mute animal if the lactating animals are infected with udder inflammation and wind lameness diseases. This is an additional financial burden for them,” stated Harish Rao.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA said that In order to prevent internal parasites in mute animals, nematodes must be applied once every three months. He claimed that there has been no supply of anti-worm medicines since 9 months due to which the parasites in the liver, digestive tract and small intestines are causing anemia amongst animals.

Also Read Telangana Congress misleading people on loan waiver: Harish Rao

“Due to this, the immune system is reduced and the dumb creatures are becoming weak. As a result, the disease-affected organisms are dying due to lack of medicines in hospitals. Our government has established veterinary mobile vehicles with the number 1962 to provide immediate treatment to the sick mute animals,” said Harish Rao.

He alleged that the Congress government in Telangana now has left the management of the programme “in the air”. The former BRS minister added that employees who drive those vehicles also are facing various problems due to not getting their wages on time.

“They feel that family maintenance has become a burden. The fact that neither you nor your superiors have conducted a single review since coming to power shows the sincerity of your government towards the care of mute animals. Already the sheep distribution program has been stopped and fish distribution is being delayed. Now they are causing death of mute animals without supplying medicines. Diseases are more likely to occur during the rainy season, so it is requested to avoid negligence and take appropriate measures,” stated Harish Rao.